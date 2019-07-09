As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Market Valuation Rose, Howard Capital Management Lifted Its Stake; Seatown Holdings Boosted Visa (V) Holding by $6.24 Million; Share Price Rose

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 19,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,955 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.30 million, up from 67,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 332,287 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

