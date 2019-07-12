As Vse (VSEC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Cut Its Position by $567,610; As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Holding

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vse Corp (VSEC) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 18,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,325 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 40,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vse Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.27M market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 1,389 shares traded. VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) has declined 43.93% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VSEC News: 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q Rev $176.9M; 01/05/2018 – VSE Raises Dividend to 8c; 02/04/2018 – VSE Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – VSE CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, ANNOUNCED CALVIN S. KOONCE WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD PRIOR TO MEETING OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 VSE: Maintenance Support Services Extended to Little Rock Air Force Base; 23/04/2018 – DJ VSE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSEC); 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – VSE BOOSTS DIV TO $0.08/SHR FROM $0.07; EST. $0.08; 30/04/2018 – VSE 1Q EPS 65c

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,624 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, down from 128,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.76. About 695,219 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 32,121 shares to 293,848 shares, valued at $32.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 146,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265,641 activity. On Friday, May 10 LOFTUS THOMAS R bought $69,000 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) or 2,500 shares. KIERNAN THOMAS M had bought 400 shares worth $10,800 on Monday, May 20. On Tuesday, June 25 KOONCE CALVIN SCOTT bought $87,021 worth of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold VSEC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.81 million shares or 3.50% more from 7.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,000 are held by Eaton Vance Management. Parametric Port Assoc Llc invested in 0% or 9,562 shares. 9,758 were reported by Wilen Invest Mgmt. First Trust Advsrs LP stated it has 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Legal & General Group Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Hendershot Invs, a Virginia-based fund reported 72,119 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Co has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 123,317 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) for 24,647 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 17,126 shares. Moreover, Bragg has 0.07% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 38,386 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blue Edge Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Torray Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 107,922 shares. City Holdg Comm invested in 0% or 100 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stelliam Invest Management Limited Partnership owns 42,500 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Lc stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 7,058 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Gulf National Bank (Uk) owns 0.23% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 139,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 6,708 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.6% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Icon Advisers Communications owns 111,500 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Crestwood Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Twin Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Numerixs Investment Technologies holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $854.77M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.