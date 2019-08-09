As Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Stock Value Were Volatile, Shareholder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Lowered Its Position; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.20 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 24,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.80 million, down from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 2.49 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 116,915 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of MDLZ March 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Adobe, Philip Morris, Mondelez, ConocoPhillips and Tesla – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez International is Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 682,562 shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $201.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.2% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 26,600 shares. Markston Intl Limited reported 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 173,541 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,100 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has 7,166 shares. Twin Cap Management holds 121,870 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & accumulated 11,997 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,060 shares. Nuwave Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 2.94M shares. Covington Invest Advisors accumulated 69,553 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.97% or 32,050 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,988 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 641,049 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mexico Fund (MXF) by 210,255 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $52.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuberger Berman Mlp Income by 282,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Municipal Income Qua (BYM).

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PPR – $.0275 May Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2018.