As Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) Share Value Were Volatile, City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $511,460; As D T E Energy Company (DTE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $395,188

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) by 12.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 127,865 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 934,941 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 178,789 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in D T E Energy Company (DTE) by 55.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320,000, down from 5,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in D T E Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.25. About 807,315 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 01/05/2018 – DTE Electric among first energy companies in nation to sell green bonds; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 25/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20043 – Benedict Ilozer against DTE Energy Company- Evidentiary Hearing on May 8, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 19/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY SAYS REAFFIRMS 2018 OPER. SHR GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 42% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $373.20M for 15.96 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79M and $374.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,155 shares to 5,501 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $248,540 activity.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fd (EMF) by 120,034 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) by 540,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrials And Mat (IDE).