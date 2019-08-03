As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Cut Stake by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba is China’s biggest e-commerce firm; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.43 million market cap company. It closed at $4.78 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 17,000 shares to 157,000 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 35.62 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advent Claymore Cv Secs & In (AVK) by 84,759 shares to 865,196 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Int Dur Qual Mun Trm (NIQ) by 108,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,527 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

