As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 271,930 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 511,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $158.58 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.19M shares traded or 116.11% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1,873 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc by 75,685 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 30,397 shares to 688,094 shares, valued at $116.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 1.94 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

