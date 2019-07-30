As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Its Position; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Stake in Altria Group (MO) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.47 million market cap company. It closed at $4.76 lastly. It is up 6.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fd (USA) by 248,459 shares to 340,864 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Gbl Hgh In (AWF) by 303,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Garrison Cap Inc Com (NASDAQ:GARS).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

