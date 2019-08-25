As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Were Volatile, Saba Capital Management LP Upped by $18.08 Million Its Position; Sanofi (SNY) Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 72.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 19,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 7,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 26,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Regulatory Submissions for Sotagliflozin to Treat Adults With Type 1 Diabetes; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 21/05/2018 – SANOFI: NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE PUBLISHES TWO POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI SEEKS `BOLT-ON’ ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 12/04/2018 – Sanofi to Invest EUR350 Mln in Canadian Vaccine Facility; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11.44M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69 million, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 190,559 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,923 shares. Shaker Financial Svcs Limited Liability reported 48,000 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Guggenheim Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 86,340 shares. Oak Hill Advsrs Lp stated it has 521,060 shares or 3.9% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5.27M shares. North Star Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 1,500 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Cap Mgmt LP reported 2.39% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 3.61 million shares.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thl Cr Sr Ln Fd (TSLF) by 62,261 shares to 11,245 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 582,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,956 shares, and cut its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).