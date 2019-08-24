As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Were Volatile, Holder Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut Holding by $5.29 Million; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Increased Holding by $15.60 Million

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 190,559 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.01% or 123,733 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 2,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Westchester Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 456,729 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 14,400 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 49,088 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Baillie Gifford And owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 764,400 shares. Cls Lc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). North Star Invest stated it has 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oak Hill Advsr Limited Partnership holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 521,060 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 14,610 shares. Rivernorth Capital Ltd Liability holds 7.77 million shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.