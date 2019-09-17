As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Stock Price Were Volatile, Ionic Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) as Shares Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 83,978 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 246,012 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 162,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $687.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 263,332 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 20,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 181,131 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 201,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 819,027 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,162 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 13,205 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 561,693 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd has 0.15% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 386,488 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cetera Advisors Ltd accumulated 318,896 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 1.97M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 2.20 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 90,528 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Carroll Associates holds 1,208 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 146,317 shares to 446,609 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davidson Inv Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.12% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 202,242 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 315 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 242,785 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields & Communication Llc has 0.54% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 4,462 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.23% or 67,809 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Lc reported 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company owns 33,707 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Inc has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Regent Invest Limited Liability Company has 9,400 shares. Bragg Finance Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,951 shares. California-based Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Stifel Corp holds 0.06% or 892,393 shares. Dupont Corp invested in 9,105 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.41 million for 57.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

