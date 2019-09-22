As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Value Were Volatile, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $1.82 Million; Herbalife Nutrition LTD (Put) (HLF) Holder Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Declined

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) (HLF) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 417,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84M, down from 446,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 772,964 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE LTD – ANNOUNCED ITS NAME CHANGE TO “HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.”, AS APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Recognized as One of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Welcomes New Members to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now that risk of Ackman bashing is over; 25/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION: ABOUT 49.7M SHRS TENDERED; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 62.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 454,994 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, up from 726,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 271,930 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rivernorth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7.87M shares. Seabridge Advsr Limited Company has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 11,000 shares. Inv Advsr Ltd reported 63,773 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 3.24 million shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 634,414 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 15,732 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Com holds 43,067 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Parametric Port Ltd Liability holds 295,605 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 85,645 shares to 569,376 shares, valued at $30.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold HLF shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 137.50 million shares or 1.56% less from 139.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Earnest Partners Lc accumulated 0% or 76 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 246,087 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 54 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 178,760 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Qs Invsts Lc holds 42,498 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) or 5,493 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement accumulated 19,622 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blackrock reported 6.69 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Antipodean Advsr Ltd Llc has 8.32% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 160,000 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 86,568 shares. 7,690 are held by Glob Endowment Mngmt L P.

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39M for 15.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.