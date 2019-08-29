As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Price Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding by $5.29 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 725,839 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $690.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 169,535 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 13,400 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 15,045 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 14,400 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 56,247 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 0% or 218,275 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 154,024 shares. J Goldman Comm Limited Partnership invested 0.4% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Elk Creek Partners Lc has 0.97% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 89,305 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 13,263 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,585 shares. Blair William Il has 169,712 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.13% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). First Trust LP accumulated 28,731 shares.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malaysian police say no foul play in Irish girl’s death – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IBM to Develop Quantum Technology Utilizing Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.