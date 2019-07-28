As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Price Rose, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.80 Million; Private Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT)

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 259.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 137,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 190,461 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 52,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 5.17 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 263,619 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corp invested 0.09% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 3,663 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc reported 17,824 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 926,909 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Arrow Finance Corp stated it has 0.03% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Charter Trust Comm holds 0.11% or 24,108 shares. Jacobs Ca reported 0.62% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Macquarie Gp accumulated 0.22% or 3.28M shares. 15,226 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gp Lc. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 205 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.88% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 170,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications has 0.18% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

