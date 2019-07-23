As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Share Price Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Cut by $5.29 Million Its Stake; Raging Capital Management Increased Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $10.55 Million

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 3.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.87 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.13 million, up from 5.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 81,403 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.775. About 497,770 shares traded or 65.15% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Robinson Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 4,412 shares. Rmb Limited Liability invested in 604,560 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 49,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 5.27M shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 645 shares. Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,913 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 3.24M shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 11,774 are owned by Hightower Advsr Lc. Greatmark Prns reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR).

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.03% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 142,388 shares. Tower Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 4,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 193,205 shares. Moreover, Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd has 1.37% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 13,755 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) or 30,494 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Morgan Stanley holds 1.98M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 25,500 are owned by Marco Management Ltd Liability. Susquehanna International Group Llp owns 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 162,088 shares. Raymond James reported 0% stake. Us Bancorp De invested in 0% or 1,040 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,950 shares to 140,500 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 190,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

