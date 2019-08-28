As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Value Were Volatile, Saba Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $18.08 Million; Salem Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $4.43 Million

Saba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 65.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp bought 4.52 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 11.44 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.69 million, up from 6.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.0199 during the last trading session, reaching $4.6799. About 100,273 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 84.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 42,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 7,552 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, down from 50,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp owns 1.83M shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar invested in 0.5% or 201,352 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,073 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Foster Motley reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spinnaker Tru has 49,178 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Delaware reported 257,615 shares stake. Wharton Business Group Ltd reported 5,050 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Gru holds 0.43% or 11,415 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). City holds 1.92% or 65,291 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 0.54% or 465,130 shares. New York-based Pinebridge Invs LP has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset Strategies has invested 0.52% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Golub Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,122 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 51,675 shares to 81,425 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization F (JOF).

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 1.15 million shares to 404,768 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Pa Qlty (MPA) by 35,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,384 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Ny Qlty (MYN).