As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Shareholder Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.29 Million; Broadfin Capital Holds Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 302,568 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 467,355 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Assoc Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 602,327 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Cls Invs Ltd Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,923 shares. Doliver Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Capital Limited Partnership invested in 11.44M shares or 2.39% of the stock. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 3,245 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 764,400 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 11,774 shares. 726,500 were accumulated by Beach Point Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Whittier accumulated 14,000 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 0% or 4,412 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 49,504 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 1.87M were reported by Bancshares Of America Corp De. Eaton Vance Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.07M shares.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31 billion and $63.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019.