As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Valuation Rose, Oak Hill Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Polen Capital Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $707.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.785. About 345,583 shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,292 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, up from 108,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $173.51. About 19.02M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

