As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Stake; Fidelity National Financial Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.68. About 9.00M shares traded or 176.75% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS)

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 449,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.77M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.15M, up from 7.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 326,624 shares traded or 15.62% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has declined 6.64% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv accumulated 103,731 shares or 8.2% of the stock. Moreover, Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 7,685 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 128,641 shares. Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 0.22% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Morgan Stanley has 0.17% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5.26 million shares. Rmb Ltd Liability reported 24,653 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.36% or 387,674 shares. Moreover, Essex has 0.09% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 17,600 shares. Vanguard Gp invested in 25.07M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 7,426 shares in its portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 1.92M shares. Ameriprise holds 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 3.95M shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 8,736 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.12% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.11 million activity. Mayo Marc M had sold 34,826 shares worth $3.66 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 74,576 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Shaker Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 48,000 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose Communications Limited Company reported 159,000 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd has 0% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 51,343 shares. Q Limited holds 193,259 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 456,729 shares. Sit holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 602,327 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) or 117,689 shares. Capital Inv Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 60,680 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Kcm Advsr Limited Co owns 79,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,820 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Liability.

