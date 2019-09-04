As Voya Finl (VOYA) Valuation Rose, Holder Greenlight Capital Decreased Its Holding by $15.53 Million; As Ciena Corp. (CIEN) Stock Price Rose, Friess Associates Has Cut Position by $13.56 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 1.40 million shares traded or 10.18% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial

Friess Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp. (CIEN) by 41.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc sold 366,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 520,787 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 887,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 3.39M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.51M for 8.77 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Ltd holds 0.14% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0.02% or 762,309 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 242,565 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 3,049 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Scout Invests invested in 2.39% or 2.34M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 28,262 shares. 953,354 are owned by Legal & General Grp Plc. Cwm holds 0% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.58% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Citadel Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 500 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Us Natl Bank De reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,202 shares.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Oil And Gas Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 1.11 million shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 26,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.18 million shares. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 9,941 shares. Citigroup stated it has 93,146 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability holds 1.50M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 21,703 shares. Perkins Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4,736 shares stake. Sit Inv Associate stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 2.92 million were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 52,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 3.07M shares.

