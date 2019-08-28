As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Value Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted by $959,077 Its Position; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Cut Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 732,820 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 20,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.11M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 1.74M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.97 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 11,800 shares to 123,417 shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 6,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 22,445 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 48,646 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 7,586 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.47% or 19.61M shares. Texas Savings Bank Tx reported 0.71% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,699 shares. Miles invested in 3,753 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.4% or 110,223 shares in its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Llc holds 174,890 shares or 6.19% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.31% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Asset invested 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Arcadia Invest Mi holds 0.19% or 8,311 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 13,435 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Communications invested in 0.49% or 96,786 shares. Overbrook Management Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 27,101 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Com reported 35,172 shares. Korea Investment holds 239,210 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lomas Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.71% or 691,932 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 140,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp accumulated 204,510 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 443,925 are owned by Victory Management Incorporated. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenlight Inc holds 736,446 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia holds 51,841 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Group owns 3,100 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 51,001 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.