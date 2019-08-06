As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Decreased Position; Exelixis (EXEL) Shareholder Meditor Group LTD Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Rose

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 44.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc sold 33,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 42,467 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 1.92 million shares traded or 49.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Meditor Group Ltd decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meditor Group Ltd sold 871,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 15.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359.25 million, down from 15.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meditor Group Ltd who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 2.58 million shares traded or 0.77% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EBITDA $73.4M, EST. $92.8M; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 14/05/2018 – Bogle Investment Adds Pure Storage, Exits Exelixis: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 474% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exel Industries :Third-quarter 2018-2019 revenue : A third quarter impacted by agricultural activities – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Exelixis is Now Oversold (EXEL) – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Exelixis (EXEL) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Cabometyx Shines – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hanseatic Management Services Incorporated has 0.65% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 26,300 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 900 shares. Dupont Mgmt Corp reported 0.03% stake. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 11,370 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.04% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 795,828 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,000 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 13,546 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 1,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,325 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 76,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cutler Management Lc holds 12,500 shares. Washington Trust Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 119,117 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.07 million activity. Haley Patrick J. sold $21,300 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Monday, February 11. FELDBAUM CARL B also sold $1.11 million worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Launches New Digital Advice Platform to Support Retail Advisors and their Clients – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Voya Financial Releases Findings on the Needs of Caregivers and Employees With Disabilities in the Workplace – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 68% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. $74,175 worth of stock was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. POLLITT BYRON H JR bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 175,195 shares to 401,489 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 530,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 31,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 142,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Ltd Company reported 0.28% stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd reported 953,354 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company invested in 48,812 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 433,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 30,224 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 102,946 shares stake. Icon Advisers holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 96,786 shares. Smithfield Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 310 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 2,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp reported 153,395 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 32,737 shares. Element Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 45,973 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 7,629 shares.