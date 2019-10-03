As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Value Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $17.69 Million; Eagle Capital Management Boosted Its Marriott International (MAR) Holding by $776,160

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott International (MAR) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 5,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 9.53M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34B, up from 9.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 2.08 million shares traded or 19.47% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 27/04/2018 – Marriott International Elevates Travel Experience For Chinese Consumers With Enhanced Mobile Functionality And Global Wallet-Free Travel

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 91.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 321,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 672,368 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.18 million, up from 350,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,613 are owned by Family Firm. First Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 73,718 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada has invested 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.06% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Brandywine Global Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 78,564 shares. Westpac Bk owns 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 48,553 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.23% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Whalerock Point Ltd Llc holds 1,688 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Windward Cap Mngmt Company Ca has invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Next Financial Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Grp One Trading LP owns 13,948 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 13,900 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 51,801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 676,520 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $915.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.99M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.55M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc owns 5,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.01M shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested 0.1% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.05% or 74,120 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt holds 0.43% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 33,584 shares. Bb&T Ltd invested in 0% or 3,851 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 378,688 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 528,408 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 377,525 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.03% or 14.07M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 761,375 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 686,424 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Llc has 150,489 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.