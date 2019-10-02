As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Keybank National Association Cut Its Stake; Sol Capital Management Co Boosted Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Stake

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 6,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 27,233 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $62.35. About 5.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 35,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 38,031 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10M, down from 73,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 1.36M shares traded or 6.40% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Preliminary Ratings To Voya Euro CLO I DAC; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca owns 263 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has invested 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 175,133 shares. Stock Yards Financial Bank And owns 46,084 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.42% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,760 shares. Pnc Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.30 million shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 629,693 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 17,206 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com invested 0.72% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 653,251 are held by Alta Cap Ltd Llc. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Company has 0.87% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 148,137 shares. Finemark National Bank And Trust owns 10,656 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Court Place Advsr Lc has invested 0.76% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Growth I (MGK) by 2,535 shares to 62,137 shares, valued at $8.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Kbw Bank Etf by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,784 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VNTR, GVA, CVS and CADE – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Itâ€™s Still Too Risky to Bet on Rite Aid Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthy Dividends: CVS-Aetna Synergies Starting To Gain Traction While The Stock Begins To Climb – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 7,946 shares to 160,021 shares, valued at $18.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 19,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.48 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PPR – $.0260 August Dividend – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial named to Working Mother’s 2019 list of 100 Best Companies – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.026 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Voya Financial Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013 – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Releases 2018/2019 Impact Report: A Secure Financial Future for All – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.