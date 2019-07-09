As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Market Valuation Rose While Opaleye Management Trimmed Stake by $2.28 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 629,320 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.53% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 990,773 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 0.27% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 67,587 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 10,301 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.01% or 25,817 shares in its portfolio. York Capital Management Glob Ltd Com holds 0.49% or 218,794 shares. Carlson Lp holds 0.31% or 344,531 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associates holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 42,467 shares. Nomura Holdg Incorporated owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4,052 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 394 shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Company reported 12,366 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.42M shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 45,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.88 million for 9.89 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.37 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% EPS growth.