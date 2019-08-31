As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Rose, Brookside Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Grassi Investment Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Cut by $1.06 Million

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27M, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.32. About 872,965 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 17/05/2018 – Voya Financial Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 66.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 6,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FACEBOOK FOUND CERTAIN BILLING AND ADMINISTRATION CONNECTIONS BETWEEN SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND AIQ; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 10/04/2018 – Key GOP Sen. Thune is ‘not rushing’ to slap regulation on Facebook; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS THERE IS NO PLANET B; 26/03/2018 – California AG: Attorney General Becerra Calls on Facebook to Protect Users’ Data; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO SHOW ALERTS IN NEWS FEED SIMILAR TO EU-AREA ALERTS; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data woes drag down tech sector; 10/04/2018 – Hedge funds increased their bets against Facebook before Zuckerberg testimony; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Facebook

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 67,737 shares to 66,649 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 8,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,475 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Numerixs Investment Inc invested in 27,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Adage Cap Prtn Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 829,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.04% or 102,946 shares. Mackenzie Fin reported 210,887 shares stake. Stifel Financial has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 11,627 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd holds 10,758 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 126,116 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 398,709 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 11,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.91% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 22,213 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 94,979 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited, a Missouri-based fund reported 307,561 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dnb Asset As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinebridge LP owns 202,602 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 111,104 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt owns 8,968 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability New York holds 0.13% or 8,193 shares. Corsair Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,410 shares. Moreover, Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Co holds 0.61% or 8,791 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,680 shares to 93,160 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T (NYSE:T) by 280,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).