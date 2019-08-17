As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cna Financial Has Cut Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Lincoln National Boosted Its Holding

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 1,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,461 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 6,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 11/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL FLEET CARE PACTS FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES &; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 15/05/2018 – WTO rules that EU failed to remove all Airbus subsidies

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 27.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 12,336 shares as the company's stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 44,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01 million shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $49,302 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, August 9.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 63,370 shares to 110,159 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019, Tucson.com published: "Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star" on August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.