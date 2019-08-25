As Voya Finl (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Group One Trading LP Upped Stake; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Rose, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Cut by $94.02 Million Its Position

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 59,231 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 345.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 18,426 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.69M shares traded or 31.28% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q Net $446M; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23,846 shares to 31,782 shares, valued at $56.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 123,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Enstar Group (ESGR) – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 18,444 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 1,951 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has 0% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 800 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 11 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nfc Ltd Com owns 105,399 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 7,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated owns 983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10,543 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 9,710 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Celebrates Sixth National Day of Service – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial’s (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc (Call) by 79,100 shares to 28,300 shares, valued at $398,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zynga Inc (Put) by 144,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,200 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (Put).