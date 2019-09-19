As Voya Finl (VOYA) Shares Rose, Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Valmark Advisers Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 60,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 631,784 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.94M, down from 691,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 644,311 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $195.37. About 710,988 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.48 million for 9.83 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $930.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 109,385 shares to 204,131 shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 73,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.02% or 6.92 million shares. Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 7,131 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 132,109 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 116,900 shares. York Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 218,794 shares. M&T Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Fiduciary Tru owns 15,463 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.01% or 950,860 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Advisory Services Net Limited Com holds 99 shares. Farallon Cap Management Ltd has 0.08% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 185,000 shares. 59,707 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset accumulated 0.04% or 7,091 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.56 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Bank & Trust owns 38,079 shares. 65,835 were accumulated by Synovus. Valmark Advisers Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 20,000 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Assetmark holds 0% or 744 shares. American Century reported 0.01% stake. Kistler has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hm Payson & holds 244,986 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 35,139 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 2.85M shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 8,076 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 52,200 shares. Wisconsin-based North Star Asset has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kingfisher Capital Ltd accumulated 2,304 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt accumulated 2% or 43,963 shares.