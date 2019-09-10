As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by $11.03 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 14.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 22,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 129,597 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, down from 151,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.33 million shares traded or 6.98% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 16/04/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 380,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 billion, down from 47.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.87M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.46M shares to 5.88M shares, valued at $401.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ser invested in 8,899 shares. Sterling Management Lc owns 10,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Acg Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 30,554 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 12,602 shares. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Company reported 9,992 shares. Argent Tru Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 66,708 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.05% stake. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 0.03% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Glenview Bancshares Tru Dept has invested 0.54% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Van Eck stated it has 26,104 shares. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Management Incorporated has 342,090 shares. Kings Point Mgmt holds 1.69% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 292,729 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.41% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 29,685 shares to 427,067 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 66,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50 million for 9.27 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.