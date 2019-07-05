As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; Oppenheimer Asset Management Lifted Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $379,591

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 30.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 736,446 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 232,141 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,468 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 14,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 1.37M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (NYSE:SSP) by 22,087 shares to 29,962 shares, valued at $629,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 26,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,696 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific: Reliably Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Comm Fincl Bank accumulated 562,149 shares. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 1.26% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sun Life Financial reported 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). M Securities stated it has 3,768 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De reported 983,870 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth Inc has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Omers Administration has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oppenheimer And Co reported 0.18% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,676 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,185 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 19,950 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 7,629 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has 842,276 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has 239,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Amer Savings Bank reported 34,083 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 16,130 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru reported 3,090 shares. Scout has invested 2.39% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Voya Invest Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 4.35M shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc accumulated 953,354 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fca Corp Tx holds 0.95% or 49,035 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 45,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Natl Pension Service owns 7,566 shares.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.