As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Price Rose, Brookside Capital Management Upped by $22.26 Million Its Position; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Market Value Rose While Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Position

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 440,626 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 742,345 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares to 143,327 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 144,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,439 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lazard Asset Management Llc has 249,135 shares. Lomas Cap Lc owns 3.71% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 691,932 shares. 829,000 are owned by Adage Capital Group Limited. 10,758 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.12M shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bain Cap Public Equity Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 3.37% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Cornerstone holds 960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 73,732 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 1.99M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 4,809 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 45,973 shares. Boston Advsr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,766 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 9,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.