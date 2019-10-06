As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Holding by $347,710; As Bb&T (BBT) Valuation Rose, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Lowered Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial (VOYA) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 28,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, down from 35,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 780,363 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 27,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 34,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 4.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $793.20M for 12.54 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Llc reported 2.37 million shares stake. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 102,802 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,244 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 870,755 shares. Btim has invested 0.6% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Eagle Ridge Management holds 4,127 shares. Modera Wealth Lc owns 20,090 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 220,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources reported 4.66 million shares stake. 32,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. 61,525 are owned by Maryland. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 1.24% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 81,639 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,950 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corporation stated it has 175,838 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 7,250 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 12,676 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $316.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.84M shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The California-based Huber Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 96,786 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Incorporated Company. Tower Research (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Com owns 21,220 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Raymond James Inc holds 0% or 21,483 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 12,966 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company accumulated 15,463 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cna Financial Corporation stated it has 32,300 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0% or 9,004 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 531 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested in 0% or 260 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 83,844 shares to 116,736 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 17,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).