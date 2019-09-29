As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Its Stake by $475,585; Holder Johnston Asset Management Has Increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 289,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 297,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 745,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 46.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 33,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81M, up from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.26. About 334,417 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,190 shares to 50,400 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,367 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Advisory Service Inc holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Advsrs Asset holds 7,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 2.86 million shares. Dearborn Prns Llc has 1,753 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 1,047 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 124,357 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh owns 4,156 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 255,460 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has 1.06 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tekla Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,471 shares. Zacks Inv invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.50M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.