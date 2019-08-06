As Voya Financial (VOYA) Shares Rose, Holder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.49 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Upped Its Holding in Wal (WMT) by $744,281 as Share Value Rose

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 7,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 79,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 71,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.52. About 2.14M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – Nandita Bose: Scoop: Tesco veteran Simon Belsham to head Walmart’s; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 19/04/2018 – WALMART WALMART LAUNCHES CHECK OUT WITH ME, A NEW SERVICE; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 27/04/2018 – RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 446,460 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 29/03/2018 – Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR) Dividend Declaration; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart to stick with gun sales after El Paso store shooting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Walmartâ€™s Trading at an All-Time High: Time to Sell? – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hold Walmart, Don’t Buy More – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Baptist Health Care Retirement Savings Program – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanne de Boer, PhD, CFA, Joins Voya Investment Management as Director of Quantitative Research – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

