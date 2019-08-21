As Voya Financial (VOYA) Shares Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $355,397; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Cut Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 3,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12B, down from 19,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $213.01. About 11.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 26/03/2018 – Irish Examiner: Apple goes back to school with a new iPad in US; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 10/05/2018 – Apple abandons €850m data centre project in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 362,052 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corp has invested 0.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 723,950 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 693,958 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 95,633 shares. Pinnacle Holdg Lc accumulated 20,836 shares or 0% of the stock. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avenir reported 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherstone Capital Mgmt reported 1.13% stake. Whittier Trust Company holds 391,549 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt has 3.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 84,395 shares. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.62% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based Argent Company has invested 2.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wms Prns Lc holds 4.34% or 91,641 shares in its portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 4,348 shares to 59,256 shares, valued at $7.30B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Us Divid Grow (DGRW) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small (IJT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Limited has 15,500 shares. Asset Mgmt One Communication Ltd has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 8.12 million shares or 2.21% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 7,222 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.12 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 8,731 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 9,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & stated it has 116,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De has 818,698 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 61,684 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% or 131,817 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 968,757 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,511 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $147,409 activity. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852 on Thursday, February 28.