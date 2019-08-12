As Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Stake; Firstenergy (FE) Holder Putnam Investments Has Lifted Its Position by $2.39 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 297,893 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, down from 305,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.93. About 270,736 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – Voya Investment Management LLC Exits Position in Impinj; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To 7 Classes From Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 33.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 58,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 234,185 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, up from 175,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 386,754 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 27/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – 908-MEGAWATT PLANT IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT ABOUT 20 PERCENT POWER; 01/04/2018 – Trump Faces Test on Coal With FirstEnergy Appeal; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 09/03/2018 – NJ Governor: Readout of Call Between Governor Phil Murphy and FirstEnergy President and CEO Chuck Jones; 10/05/2018 – West Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO SAYS COMPANY TO INVEST UP TO $4.8B FROM 2018-21; 01/04/2018 – FirstEnergy nuclear, coal plant units file for bankruptcy protection; 05/04/2018 – FE: Trump says they’re working on “the 202” the emergency order FirstEnergy is asking DOE to grant to keep struggling coal and nuclear plants open – ! $FE; 22/03/2018 – JCP&L Line Crews and Other Utility Personnel Continue Restoration Process Following Third Nor’easter to Impact Service Area

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 3.75M shares to 6.19M shares, valued at $103.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 79,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,505 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JCP&L Line Crews and Other Personnel Continue to Restore Service Following Damaging Wind and Severe Thunderstorms – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FirstEnergy Corp (FE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Ohio Utilities to Return Tax Savings to Customers and Invest in Grid Modernization – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.24% or 26,054 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.05% or 245,308 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment stated it has 9.50 million shares. Arrow Corporation stated it has 801 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fosun has 0.06% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 24,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp reported 112,072 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 7,180 shares. 1.01 million were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 0.05% or 95,590 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 696,595 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 70,397 shares. Buckingham Asset Lc owns 0.04% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 7,708 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 133,311 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,292 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. 1,500 shares valued at $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V on Wednesday, February 13. GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Selected as New Service Provider for Baptist Health Care Retirement Savings Program – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Voya Investment Management Finds Plan Sponsors and Advisors See the Need to Improve Retirement Readiness of Plan Participants – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Voya Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:VOYA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Financial Again Named a â€˜Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusionâ€™ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Prudential Public Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 188,189 shares. Caxton LP accumulated 200,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Corsair Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 345,774 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 968,757 shares. Manufacturers Life Commerce The stated it has 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 102,946 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 12,020 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 71,019 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 407,050 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Returns Limited Co owns 265,620 shares or 7.11% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 37,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Tru owns 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.27 million shares.