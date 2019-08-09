As Voya Financial (VOYA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Decreased Its Stake; Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Bruker (BRKR) Position by $421,800

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bruker Corporation (BRKR) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% . The institutional investor held 10,730 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 21,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bruker Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 147,910 shares traded. Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) has risen 56.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKR News: 20/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION TO BRUKER DALTONIK GMBH; 30/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces New NMR Technologies and Research Products; 14/03/2018 – BRUKER – APPOINTED GERALD HERMAN TO SERVE AS CO’S INTERIM CFO EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bruker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKR); 03/05/2018 – BRUKER CORP BRKR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.38, REV VIEW $1.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BRUKER 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 22C; 20/04/2018 – Bruker Introduces Bologna Workflow for Rapid and Cost-Effective Clinical Microbiology Diagnosis of Bloodstream Infections with Broad Species Coverage; 17/04/2018 – BRUKER BUYS NANOIR CO. ANASYS INSTRUMENTS; 26/04/2018 – Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group; 03/05/2018 – Bruker Corp 1Q Rev $431.7M

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.05. About 334,687 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-2 Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 17,000 shares to 36,180 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. TRIPODI JOSEPH V also bought $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Wednesday, February 13. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Voya Financial declares $0.15 dividend – Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Seeking Alpha" on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Voya Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Voya Financial's (VOYA) CEO Rod Martin on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

