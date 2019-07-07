As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.49 Million; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Share Value Rose, Haverford Trust Company Has Upped by $7.27 Million Its Position

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 556,022 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Ratings; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 11/05/2018 – Voya Fincl Says Deal Not Material to Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 331.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 24,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,527 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, up from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 716,882 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620B Defense Market (Video); 26/04/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards Celebrates Handover of HMNZS Te Kaha; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Wins $481.2 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Awarded Contract to Train Special Operations Airmen; 11/04/2018 – Ankit Panda: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 163,856 shares to 123,866 shares, valued at $34.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,638 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fund Etf (VXUS).

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares to 345,253 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).