As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Cut by $1.49 Million Its Position; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Raised by Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 38,327 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. About 7.27 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Atlassian Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 12% This Year, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 21/03/2018 – Bank of America Impacted by the Steinhoff Handoff (Video); 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $260.49M and $299.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) by 1,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 217,425 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rothschild Invest Il reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gendell Jeffrey L invested in 4.45% or 1.16 million shares. Arrow Financial owns 135,930 shares. 50,573 are owned by Spectrum Asset Mgmt Incorporated (Nb Ca). Hourglass Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 67,900 shares. Synovus Fin invested in 0.31% or 682,635 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa stated it has 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Gateway Advisory Llc stated it has 11,357 shares. Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% or 19.27 million shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 16,630 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.65 million shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852 on Thursday, February 28.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 30.09% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $210.59M for 9.10 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 43,932 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 140 shares. York Cap Mngmt Global Limited holds 0.49% or 218,794 shares in its portfolio. Penn Mgmt Com Incorporated accumulated 0.45% or 31,456 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ci Investments owns 163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets holds 34,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One owns 70,861 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lomas Llc holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 691,932 shares. Farallon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 185,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd holds 9,171 shares. Principal Fincl Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 1.27M shares.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY) by 12,132 shares to 74,883 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN).