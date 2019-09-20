As Voxx International (VOXX) Stock Price Rose, Holder George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Lifted Its Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Position

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 1,743 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX)

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 3,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 119,258 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.08M, up from 115,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $122.46. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 27,549 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 71,500 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 32,813 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 1 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 1.08M shares. 9 were reported by Carroll Finance. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Kahn Brothers Grp De stated it has 3.97M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 63 shares. 12,349 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Limited. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 135,478 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Renaissance Technologies Limited reported 362,624 shares. Zpr Inv Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 20,647 shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp owns 257,391 shares.

