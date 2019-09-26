As Voxx International (VOXX) Stock Price Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Boosted Position; Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) Holding Has Lifted by Loudon Investment Management Llc

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (PEB) by 213.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 46,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.80% . The institutional investor held 67,915 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 757,906 shares traded. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook offers to buy LaSalle Hotel Properties for over $3 bln; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Issues Statement in Response to LaSalle Hotel Properties’ Announcement of Merger Agreement with Blackstone; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 67 Cents; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 12/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Initial Working Draft of Document Relating to 1Q Results Inadvertently Posted on Website; 24/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST – CO’S REVISED PROPOSAL PROVIDES LASALLE’S SHAREHOLDERS WITH OPTION TO ELECT TO RECEIVE CASH UP TO MAXIMUM OF 20%; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 24/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Releases Letter to Bd of LaSalle Hotel Properties, Offers Final Merger Proposal; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Hotel Properties Issues Statement in Response to Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Revised Unsolicited Proposal

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 18,447 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric

More notable recent VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Singsation, the New Leader in Karaoke, Announces Four New Models and Music Voice Control App – PRNewswire” on January 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VOXX International sells its German accessories business to HF company for ~$19M – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “VOXX International Corporation Completes Its Sale Of Hirschmann Car Communication To TE Connectivity And Receives Approximately $170.0 Million – PR Newswire” on August 31, 2017. More interesting news about VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “VOXX Electronics Corporation Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Gentex for its Aftermarket Full Display Mirror – PR Newswire” published on January 04, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Klipsch Kicks Off ‘Keepers of the Sound’ Video Series with Butch Walker – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern reported 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.51% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). 21,336 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Raffles Assoc Ltd Partnership stated it has 100,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 32,813 shares. Kahn Brothers Gru Inc De invested in 0% or 3.97M shares. Geode Cap Management Llc stated it has 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Susquehanna Int Grp Llp has 21,859 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 199,751 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 100,964 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd holds 10,528 shares. State Street Corporation holds 29,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 12,174 shares. Products Prtn Lc has 12,834 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate holds 0% or 9 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 42,909 shares to 24,035 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 45,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,565 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PEB shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 35,464 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% or 1.74 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 106,300 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.16M shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 500 shares. Congress Asset Management Communication Ma reported 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 74,360 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 254,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group has 1,875 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Eii Cap holds 36,695 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors owns 52,854 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 49,239 shares.

More notable recent Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Completes Sale of Hotel Amarano Burbank – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pebblebrook sells Amarano Burbank hotel – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) At US$28.50? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.