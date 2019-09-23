As Voxx International (VOXX) Share Value Rose, George Kaiser Family Foundation Lifted by $332,628 Its Stake; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $396,110

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 19,875 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX)

Burney Co decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 56,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23M, down from 59,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 3.30 million shares traded or 120.20% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

