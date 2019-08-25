As Voxx International (VOXX) Market Value Rose, Kahn Brothers Group Has Cut Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $542,900; Shares Declined

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Voxx International (VOXX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 80,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The hedge fund held 3.54 million shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 billion, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Voxx International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.85. About 86,778 shares traded or 96.28% up from the average. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2′ sites; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 12.42 million shares or 1.14% more from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 303 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Pdt Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 14,534 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 0% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 9 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 497,437 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested in 0% or 33,383 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) for 58,869 shares. Geode Ltd Com has 135,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,761 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co. Prescott Grp holds 0.54% or 574,283 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 18,520 shares. 87,102 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0% or 1.83 million shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

