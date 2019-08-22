As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Valuation Declined, Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lifted by $147.78 Million Its Stake; Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lifted Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 449.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.82M, up from 490,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 369,745 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 09/05/2018 – Commercial Obs: Vornado Refis Times Square Crowne Plaza With $250M Loan; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY’S PARTNER IN 666 FIFTH AVE. IS KUSHNER COS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of UBS-Barclays 2012-C2; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 87,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 75,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $99.08. About 785,349 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Call) by 1.29 million shares to 502 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (HDG) by 28,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,860 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 392,352 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 21,297 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 9,755 are owned by Roundview Capital. Invesco Ltd owns 2.21M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Llc owns 2.97M shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 33,293 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.01% or 22,960 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp holds 6,620 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Long Pond Capital LP owns 2.76M shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ls Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Sg Americas Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 330,935 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 248,107 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 1.19 million shares. Saturna accumulated 13,609 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Town Country Fincl Bank Com Dba First Bankers Com invested in 0.81% or 17,880 shares. Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 12,036 shares. Richard C Young And Limited reported 0.92% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rodgers Brothers holds 0.3% or 11,235 shares. Caprock Gru reported 7,281 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Telos Cap Mngmt Inc reported 36,910 shares. Corbyn Investment Mgmt Inc Md holds 0.16% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 4,036 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 30,888 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.2% or 6,961 shares. Charter Tru invested 0.11% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,111 shares to 162,101 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 21,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.