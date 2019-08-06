As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Value Declined, Gruss & Co Lowered Position; California Public Employees Retirement System Stake in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Has Lifted as Stock Rose

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 29,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 557,335 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.78 million, up from 527,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 899,203 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 41,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 239,207 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 3,819 shares to 138,408 shares, valued at $11.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in N B T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,880 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.