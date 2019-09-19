As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Stock Price Declined, Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Its Holding; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Increased Holding by $347,504

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 70,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 380,045 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.36 million, up from 309,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 70.91% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST – RESULTS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO INCLUDE $34.7 MLN OF EXPENSE RELATED TO CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 116.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd bought 4,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 8,742 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $648,000, up from 4,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 1.77M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1.07% Branded Postpaid Phone Churn in 1Q; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,389 shares to 355,323 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 179,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,287 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold VNO shares while 115 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.89 million shares or 1.60% more from 142.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco holds 9 shares. Loews holds 0% or 6,012 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 108,000 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 62,878 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 743,099 shares. Landscape Capital Llc owns 0.09% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 18,056 shares. Guardian Life Of America, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company invested in 0.18% or 22,762 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 221,777 shares. 3,205 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp. Exane Derivatives holds 65 shares.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 23,295 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,772 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).