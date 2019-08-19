As Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Cut Its Position; Evercore Partners Class A (EVR) Shareholder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 76,247 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushners; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO CALL ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 03/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS VORNADO REALTY L.P. FROM TIME TO TIME MAY OFFER TO SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 09/04/2018 – Vornado Releases 2017 Sustainability Report

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Evercore Partners Inc Class A (EVR) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 90,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The institutional investor held 10,159 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 100,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Evercore Partners Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 14,013 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.09% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Natl Pension invested in 223,283 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 6,105 shares. Element Capital Lc invested in 6,493 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 466 were reported by Edge Wealth Limited Co. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 55,591 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Il owns 6,696 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Management Group Inc Inc, California-based fund reported 207,391 shares. 9,880 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 179,376 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.44M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 9,821 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 59,844 shares in its portfolio.

