As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Valuation Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Decreased by $2.41 Million Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Upped Its Stake

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 7,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 212,381 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.43 million, up from 205,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.28. About 5.44M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 37,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 376,538 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.14 million, down from 414,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 1.24M shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 07/05/2018 – ThreeSixty Group Completes Acquisition of Vornado, Advised by Sawaya Partners; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Talk of Fifth Ave. Deal Seems to Catch Kushner Off Guard; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $991.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,062 shares to 234,295 shares, valued at $43.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 10,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,193 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 8.25% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.97 per share. VNO’s profit will be $169.83 million for 18.05 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Vornado Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.20% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “I’ll Take Manhattan… And Vornado – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vornado Realty Trust’s (NYSE:VNO) 11% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Pay A 1.0% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 121,000 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 394,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.