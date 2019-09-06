As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Value Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Declined, Grace & White Lowered Position by $333,600

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 43,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 414,238 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 371,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 1.14M shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Vornado Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNO); 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees $34.7M of Expense for Change in Fair Value of Marketable Securities Due to New Accounting Standard; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Vornado DP LLC Trust 2010-VNO; 13/04/2018 – VORNADO: SOME ITEMS WILL REDUCE 1Q FFO/SHR BY 37C; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc by 75,568 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $32.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 83,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.