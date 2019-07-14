As Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Declined, Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Stake; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Visa Cl A Common Stock (V) Position by $448,500

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock (V) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,771 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, up from 59,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20M shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 81,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 412,639 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.83 million, up from 331,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.6. About 585,357 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 06/04/2018 – Caleb Melby: BREAKING: Vornado says they have a handshake deal with Kushner to sell their stake in 666 Fifth; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q FFO 54c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Kushners and Vornado Have Worst Year at Manhattan Office Tower; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 5,015 shares to 465,229 shares, valued at $47.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,239 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,746 are owned by Dean Invest Assocs Ltd Co. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 4,030 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.82% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). New York-based Tower Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 179,376 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 454,785 shares. 77,558 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco Limited holds 0.05% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 177,524 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has invested 0.05% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 0.02% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) or 25,824 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Roundview Capital Ltd holds 0.16% or 9,755 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 13,792 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 122,766 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 11,263 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo stated it has 46,648 shares. Moreover, Northeast Inv has 4.56% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 347,174 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 2.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 324,237 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 10,200 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Gp has invested 0.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Counsel Ltd Llc Ny reported 816,672 shares or 9.32% of all its holdings. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 16,300 shares. Renaissance Investment Gru Limited Company has 57,268 shares. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 27,843 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Finemark Bank & Trust invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oakwood Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 55,678 shares.

